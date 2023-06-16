Udinese market – Zeegelaar sure: “I want to find a team right away”

The Dutch Marvin Zeegelaar announced himself the end of his contract with Udinese. The third marriage between the former Watford defender and the Friuli Venezia Giulia club ends. Marvin, however, has already planned for next season. Here are his words exclusively for TMW: “It was a different season than I expected, but it’s only my fault that it went like this. Now I just try to find a team as soon as possible, at least it will be a different year than the last one. I am convinced that any player has a great desire to play. I hope to be able to stay in Serie A, we’re still talking about a top-level competition. But I can’t say I don’t consider other possibilities as well.” The defender will do everything to be able to continue playing in the top flight of Italian football, even if we’re sure he won’t do it with the Juventus team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Here is the official announcement of Tolgay Arslan <<