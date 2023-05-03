Udinese-Naples / Spalletti conference: “You have to be careful of Friulians”

The blue coach took stock in view of tomorrow night’s championship match against Udinese. Here are the statements about the bianconeri

Napoli is preparing to lift the third Scudetto in its history. The company managed by Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to do it already tonight or at the latest tomorrow after the championship match against Udinese of the Pozzo family. Just 24 hours before the Dacia Arena match took stock of the situation the blue coach Luciano Spalletti. His opinion on tomorrow’s match was clear, we are talking about one of the most important matches of his career. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read all of his statements. There has been talk of the challenge that is worth the Scudetto, but not only.

“Udinese is a good team in so many things. Sottil has great experience on the pitch and we are talking about a team with a lot of physicality. We know they will be able to occupy our area with many men. You have to be very careful”. Courtesy words, or real fear of Andrea Sottil’s team? It’s difficult for us to know today, but Udinese has certainly shown that they are a team capable of putting everyone in difficulty, from the big names to the After having had his say on the next opponent, coach Spalletti also took stock of this Scudetto and above all on his past in the Azzurri.

"Does a cycle open?" — When asked about the possible opening of a new blue-tinted cycle, here was the response from the Certaldo coach: "There is all the potential to be able to open itbut at the moment it all depends on the market". He then continued: "I have a good team in front of me with great future prospects and who can give continuity to these results".

