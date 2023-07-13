Udinese – New returns to Udine / The team is almost complete: review

Udinese wants to go back to being one of the best teams in our league. During the first part of last year he showed everyone that he was able to make a difference and above all put even the big names in our championship in difficulty.

In order to aim for these goals, a well-equipped team is needed that is able to confirm itself in two competitions: the championship and the Italian Cup. To date, Udinese still has something to fix, especially on the length of the squad and on possible transfers. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

