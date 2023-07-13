Home » Udinese – New returns to Udine / The team is almost complete: review
World

Udinese – New returns to Udine / The team is almost complete: review

by admin
Udinese – New returns to Udine / The team is almost complete: review

Udinese wants to go back to being one of the best teams in our league. During the first part of last year he showed everyone that he was able to make a difference and above all put even the big names in our championship in difficulty.

In order to aim for these goals, a well-equipped team is needed that is able to confirm itself in two competitions: the championship and the Italian Cup. To date, Udinese still has something to fix, especially on the length of the squad and on possible transfers. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Empoli-Udinese / The focus on the man of the match: finally Rodrigo Becao

You may also like

Young Heroes of the Soviet Union, book review...

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy