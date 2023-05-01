Udinese News – Bad moment for Pafundi / The point on the injury

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. The latest on playmaker Simone Pafundi’s injury

The baby phenomenonSimone Pafundi he’s not having a great season. This year he got off to a great start with the Primavera, showing everyone his great skills and showing off his incredible qualities. In just a few days, most of the insiders realized they had a player in their hands who has nothing to do with the youth league. Simone was already ready for a place in Udinese which was fighting for the top positions in the standings. Since he has been permanently integrated with the first team of the Friulian club, however, not everything went right. The two call-ups for the national team are certainly the highest moment, but his performance with the club team is almost totally forgettable.

The expectations on his account they are very high and we all know this, also because in addition to all the newspapers, the coach Roberto Mancini himself took care of charging him with responsibility. In this season with Udinese, however, there have never been big chances to show off. In the last few hours, insult has also been added to the damage. Against Cremonese in the final minutes he suffered a shoulder injury which also left him out this Friday.

Without occasions — The return dates are not yet clear and consequently in these matches where the offensive department is reduced to a flicker and could have been put on display, he will be forced to stay out. His return not sure yet, but it could be next week against Samdporia. There’s really no luck for the playmaker who wants to establish himself in adult football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on upcoming league matches. Here is the point on the change in the times of the championship match between Udinese and Napoli. Everything can still change << See also Kaja Kallas: "I tell you about spies, listen to us Baltics, because we know how the Russians operate"

