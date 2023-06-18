Udinese News | Deulofeu has an enigma to solve: the point on the injury

The Catalan is back from knee surgery he underwent in February. The timing of his return is uncertain: we are talking about September

Everything revolves around him. The Friulian club still hopes to see the best at work Gerard Deulofeu. The construction of the team, in fact, also revolves in this transfer market session, around his own number ten, in the pits since February for knee surgery. They don’t know each other recovery times, we are talking about September, but the big question is which Deulofeu Sottil will be able to count on. It will take time, because the possibility of relapse after such a trauma is high, and Udinese cannot afford to lose their technical leader for much longer. The contribution of the Spaniard who had signed only in the first part of the pre-World Cup season was too important 1 gol e 11 assist.

He spoke about his conditions this morning Veneto messenger, also noting that in the past season three other players, in addition to the Catalan, ended up knocked out by knee injuries. It is in chronological order of Month, Eboss and finally Ezizibue All for injuries of a non-traumatic nature.

A bet — Deulofeu had to undergo surgery on 6 February. Usually, in these cases it takes six months for recovery, but there are no certainties on the return of the Catalan playmaker. The athlete has relied on a personal staff in addition to that of Udinese and has no intention of forging ahead. When he's ready he'll be back, even if Udinese doesn't know in what conditions. A bet worth playing given that Deulofeu is essential for Sottil's tactical mechanisms and finding a suitable replacement seems impossible.

