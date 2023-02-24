Spezia recovers its number one for Sunday’s match. The full-back, on the other hand, is still grappling with the discomfort due to groin pain

Sunday’s match is undoubtedly one of the most important matches of the black and white season. Udinese he will have to deal with a Spice chasing heavy points for get salvation. At the same time, the Friulians also absolutely need the three lengths to be able to continue dreaming of a placement in the next European competitions. A match with no holds barred is expected on Sunday. Let’s make the point on the infirmary of the Ligurians.

City of La Spezia today he took stock of the many injured people in the white house, with whom Leonardo Semplici will have to deal with in his new adventure. Spice recovers Bartlomiej Dragowski. The goalkeeper, who went out in the 25th minute against Juventus for a groin discomfort, underwent medical tests which gave negative results. Good news for Semplici who will be able to count on the Pole for the match against Udinese.

The point from the infirmary — Who, on the other hand, will still have it for two weeks is Emil Holm. The Swede, who was not available for last Sunday’s match against Juventus, will miss both the away game in Udine and the match against Verona, barring sensational recoveries. Still suffering after the series of many matches played, the Swede needs rest to recover in the best possible way and give that extra sprint that will be needed by Semplici’s team to keep the category. Rejoined the group instead Jacopo Sala, Joao Moutinho will do it shortly, while Simone Bastoni, Jeroen Zoet and Szymon Zurkowski will still have some for a while. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news coming from the market. Not just Everton on Becao <<

