Udinese had started the season in the best possible way. Then came the World Cup which, inexplicably, cut off the legs of Sottil’s boys. But the wind is changing .

The victory against Empoli was of fundamental importance. Not so much for the standings as for the psychological level of a team that has shown in the last few games that it deserves a victory which, however, the black and whites were never able to grab. Well, this time he thought about it Becao. Pillar of defense and highly prized market piece. The Brazilian defender he is in a very uncomfortable contractual situation and, unfortunately, he is not the only one. At the end of the barrage we made a detailed point on each player’s situation.