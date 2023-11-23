Udinese News | News from Bruseschi: Pafundi is also in the group

The Bianconeri continue their work in view of the match at the Olimpico against the Giallorossi. Also in the group is the jewel born in ’06

Three days before the match against Roma, mister Cioffi he was able to have the entire team carry out the tactical session. Important news given the delicate match against Mourinho’s team. Important match to give continuity to the matches against Milan and Atalanta.

Return to the first team

—

He also joined the group today Simone Pafundi, the last national team to return. The international experiences were very positive, especially for him, who scored a brace against Sweden Under19. At work too Biol e Lovric who celebrated qualification for Euro 2024, e Zemura, returned to the starting line-up in Zimbabwe. Cioffi will try to take advantage of his positive moment to score points at the Olimpico on Sunday against Mourinho’s Giallorossi.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 23 – 4.44pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

