The class of 2006 Pafundi had the chance to play his first match still in the balance for more than 10 minutes. Here’s how it went

In the last weeks the class of 2006 Simone Pafundi he asked for more minutes to be able to show his qualities from all points of view. The coach of the senior national team Roberto Mancini also thought about applying for it. After the important requests and the great media exposure of the last two weeks, Mr. Sottil has decided to give the player more space in the last championship matches. If against Bologna his entry into the field was basically of little use, given the largely compromised result. Against Monza we have a broader litmus test than his qualities and performances. Let’s check how the first and real fundamental match went for the sought-after player from all over Europe.

Simone Pafundi enters the field of play shortly after halfway through the second half. He immediately tries to show off all his qualities despite the fact that the result is in the balance and there is no margin for error. The first balls touched are immediately noticed his great dribbling, even if at the same time Monza’s physical midfield managed to steal the ball from them and start a counterattack. The risk is really big, given that the team is saved only due to an error in the restart in the open field.

Need more time — The footballer continued to shine and show off despite the first mistake and overall a positive balance needs to be drawn from this performance. We are certainly talking about a boy who is still a beginner in a fierce and physical league like Serie A, but at the same time has shown that he has the qualities to be talked about over the next few years. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on yesterday afternoon's match. Don't lose all the assigned grades e the report cards of Monza-Udinese

April 9, 2023 (change April 9, 2023 | 2:01 pm)

