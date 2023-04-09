Robert Habeck describes fossil fuels as a dead end. Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck advises against installing new oil and gas heating systems in the coming months and warns of a last-minute panic among consumers. “Nobody should rush to install an oil or gas heating system now. Fossil energies are a dead end, not a money box,” Habeck told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Habeck was reluctant to comment on the proposal by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to pay scrapping bonuses based on the age of the previous heating system.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) advises against installing new oil and gas heating systems in the coming months. “The heat pump pays for itself over a period of 18 years. Also, the prices will come down soon. That’s why last minute panic would be really wrong,” said the Green politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Nobody should rush to install an oil or gas heating system now. Fossil energies are a dead end, not a piggy bank.”

The Vice Chancellor added that the prices for natural gas and heating oil would rise continuously from 2027 onwards as a result of EU emissions trading. “For this reason alone, you should focus on renewables for such a long-term investment as a heating system.” But because heat pumps have so far been more expensive to buy than gas heating, “we will help people with the changeover with financial support”.

The federal government plans that from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. Then, for example, heat pumps, solar thermal systems or hybrid systems consisting of heat pumps and gas heating have to be installed.

read too Government heating plans: Tenants’ Association fears that tenants will have to pay up to three euros more per square meter

Habeck reacted cautiously to Lindner’s suggestion

Habeck was reluctant to comment on the proposal by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to pay scrapping bonuses based on the age of the previous heating system. “A link to the age of a heating system starts with the climate protection effect. That’s an important aspect, but then we have to see how we can ensure social balance,” he said. “It is important to me that people with lower and middle incomes in particular receive clear support.” According to Habeck, the concept for social equalization should be ready when the cabinet deals with the Building Energy Act.

The Vice-Chancellor defended the controversial exceptions to the heating exchange for over 80-year-olds. “We want to introduce a blanket exception for very old people. If their heating breaks and is beyond repair, they don’t have to switch to renewable heating,” he said. Habeck made it clear that under 80-year-olds could also apply for an exception if replacing the heating system “would mean undue hardship”. For everyone, “including the 79-year-old, there is still the possibility of specifically applying for an exception”.

read too Alternative to gas heating: real estate group LEG is testing air-to-air heat pumps

dpa/kh