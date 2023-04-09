The traditional Masters in Augusta ended prematurely for Tiger Woods. The disappointed superstar justifies his task with emotional words. Before that, Woods had set a record.

On the hilly course in Augusta, Tiger Woods was clearly showing the consequences of his car accident

Tiger Woods has to end the US Masters prematurely due to injury. As the organizers announced on Sunday, the 47-year-old superstar decided not to continue the tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club after seven holes of his third round.

The reason for this is an inflammation of the tendon plate on the underside of the foot. “I’m disappointed to have to withdraw this morning due to a recurrence of my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to TheMasters for showing me so much love and support,” Woods tweeted.

Previously, Woods had made the cut for the 23rd time in a row, setting a record with his participation. So far only South Africa’s golf legend Gary Player and Fred Couples from the USA had achieved this record. One day after the weather drama with three fallen trees at the Augusta National Golf Club, the veteran had qualified for the two decisive rounds at the weekend in pouring rain.

The five-time Masters winner finished the second round, which had been canceled the day before due to storms, with 73 strokes on Saturday and was tied for 49th place with a total of 147 strokes at halftime in the first major tournament of the year.

Woods scarred by car accident

In the days before, Woods, 15-time major champion, had shown his fighting qualities in cool temperatures and constant rain. The consequences of the serious car accident in which he broke his right leg several times in February 2021 were also visible again in Augusta.

The long walk across the hilly golf course caused a lot of problems for Woods. In 1997 he won his first major title at the Masters. In Augusta in 2019, after a long period of suffering with personal low points and injuries, he made one of the greatest comebacks in sports history with his fifth Masters victory.