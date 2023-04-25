Udinese News – Sottil remains without Success / The latest on the injury

The Juventus coach knows that he will have to do without the Nigerian player Success for some time. Here’s all the latest on the injury

The center forward Isaac Successfrom the team managed by Andrea Subtil he’s having a really bad time. After the first goal in the league and the very long wait that lasted almost an entire season, a very bad signal arrives: a muscle problem that will put him out for some time. A real pity for this player who has always demonstrated his ability to make a difference on the pitch and who is especially badly needed by the club managed by Pozzo family. Now we need to look for solutions, but first of all make a point about the muscle injury. The latest on the long stop that could affect the Nigerian’s season.

To date there is still no certainty on the date of the return, but as previously mentioned, there is no good news. According to Messaggero Veneto the team will have to do without the player for at least 3 or 4 weeks and moreover the stop could also be prolonged to avoid possible relapses. At this point the season could be definitively compromised and if not definitively at least largely, with a Success that could return to the field for only 2 or 3 meetings from the end of the tournament. Consequently, it is up to the company to find possible solutions that manage to make his absence weigh as little as possible.

The alternative — The alternatives are different and among the many we find the adaptation of Roberto Pereyra in a second striker role, or even the possibility of trusting the French striker Florian Thauvin who has always disappointed until now. There the choice is up to coach Andrea Sottil who will try to make a difference even with all these absences. Let's not waste any more time and let's go see all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Udinese is preparing for an important match against Marco Barone's Lecce. Here are all the latest from the fields

