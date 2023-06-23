Udinese – Official: the partnership between the bianconeri and Dacia ends

The partnership between the black and white team and the car company: Dacia is officially closed. That’s what the stadium will be called

Udinese officially closes its partnership with the car company Dacia. The end of a collaboration that has been accompanying the Bianconeri in the most important events for several years. The stadium will also be forced to change its name as a result. From next July 1st 2023 it will no longer be Dacia Arena, but will take the name of Udinese Arena. It should be a temporary change given that the club’s idea is to find a new sponsor who can support the club in all areas. Now all we can do is share too the official statement of the company managed by the Pozzo family: “The relationship between Dacia and the Friulian club. A 13-year journey studded with common satisfactions that has seen Dacia’s market share in Italy grow by over 4 points in the automotive market”. the latest on the incoming market. Risk mockery for Lucca

June 23 – 12:09

