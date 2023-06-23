FSG-Gruber: Public servants urgently need relief

Vienna (OTS) – “Without our committed colleagues, nothing works in this country,” affirms Hannes Gruber, chairman of the faction of social democratic trade unionists in the public service union (FSG-GÖD) on the occasion of the International Day of Public Service and speaks the Colleagues express his thanks: “Whether in school, with the police, in the hospitals – the colleagues in the public sector do an excellent job and show tireless commitment.”

“But it is urgently time to make us all aware that public servants do not have superpowers, even if they do near-heroic work in times of crisis. Our police have to work millions of hours of overtime, nurses throw in the towel under the daily mental and physical strain and educators burn out under the pressure, which increases from year to year. And those responsible look on idly,” criticizes Gruber.

According to the federal personnel report, around 45 percent of federal employees will retire or retire by 2034. “And that wasn’t just known since yesterday,” says Gruber, who continues: “So far, the answers to the lack of personnel have been half-hearted campaigns or the lowering of quality criteria. In any case, the measures did not achieve the hoped-for goal.”

In order to guarantee the functionality of the public service, more investments are needed and more staff are needed to relieve the burden on colleagues.

