Udinese – Pozzo ripped off? / Saponara is about to sign with Verona

Udinese risks running out of goats and cabbages. Pereyra’s renewal is late and the chosen substitute is about to sign with Verona

he boss and the Juventus club they risk running out of goat and cabbage. The team continues to await a definitive answer from captain Pereyra on his future and in the meantime his replacement appears to be very close to signing with a new club. Riccardo Saponara is one step away from Hellas Verona. The Verona team has guaranteed the free agent a two-year contract at advantageous prices and seems to be ready to sign in the next few days. A bad blow for Udinese who, if they were to permanently lose the Argentine captain, risk being left without a joker between midfield and attack. The Pozzo family knows that there is no more time to lose and he certainly won’t be able to wait for the former Watford footballer indefinitely. Precisely for this reason the start of the Austrian withdrawal was set as the expiry date. We’ll see if anything changes in the next few days. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Rodrigo Becao is close to the sale, but he is its replacement is already ready

July 8 – 10:42

