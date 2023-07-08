Home » Udinese – Pozzo ripped off? / Saponara is about to sign with Verona
World

Udinese – Pozzo ripped off? / Saponara is about to sign with Verona

by admin
Udinese – Pozzo ripped off? / Saponara is about to sign with Verona

Udinese risks running out of goats and cabbages. Pereyra’s renewal is late and the chosen substitute is about to sign with Verona

he boss and the Juventus club they risk running out of goat and cabbage. The team continues to await a definitive answer from captain Pereyra on his future and in the meantime his replacement appears to be very close to signing with a new club. Riccardo Saponara is one step away from Hellas Verona. The Verona team has guaranteed the free agent a two-year contract at advantageous prices and seems to be ready to sign in the next few days. A bad blow for Udinese who, if they were to permanently lose the Argentine captain, risk being left without a joker between midfield and attack. The Pozzo family knows that there is no more time to lose and he certainly won’t be able to wait for the former Watford footballer indefinitely. Precisely for this reason the start of the Austrian withdrawal was set as the expiry date. We’ll see if anything changes in the next few days. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Rodrigo Becao is close to the sale, but he is its replacement is already ready

July 8 – 10:42

© breaking latest news

See also  The tug-of-war between France and Algeria worsens: Algiers imposes a flight ban on French jets

You may also like

Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on...

T-shirts with the image of the killer boy...

“It will become a summer center for disadvantaged...

Investigations into India’s major train crash have led...

Zelensky on Snake Island on 500th day of...

A private detective about a boy who was...

The Venezuelan Economy Predicted to Remain Stagnant in...

Preventing a heart attack with 8 simple and...

Global Average Temperature Surpasses Record Highs Three Times...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy