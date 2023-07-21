Home » Udinese – Rodrigo Becao says goodbye, now the hunt for a replacement begins / Review
Udinese – Rodrigo Becao says goodbye, now the hunt for a replacement begins / Review

Udinese – Rodrigo Becao says goodbye, now the hunt for a replacement begins / Review

Rodrigo Becao prepares for the new adventure of his career. The footballer has officially signed with Fenerbache. There is talk of a 7/8 million euro deal plus bonuses. A figure lower than what Atalanta del Gasp was offering, but the difference was made by the offer delivered to the player.

The rocky central defender will go from a contract worth 600,000 euros a year to almost two million net. A real upgrade. We also remind you that with the Istanbul team he will be able to play in all respects in Europe. Let’s go and see all the details of this sale which leaves the right arm of the defense uncovered. Here are the latest <<

