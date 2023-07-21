Prof. Dr. Dietrich Grönemeyer and HERMES ARZNEIMITTEL together for the thyme / …

Hermes Drugs Ltd

While many people know and appreciate thyme as a spice to round off Mediterranean dishes, there is often still a lot of catching up to do when it comes to understanding its medicinal potential. To change this, the well-known doctor, scientist and best-selling author Prof. Dr. Dietrich Grönemeyer started. His passion for this medicinal plant was evident at the HERMES ARZNEIMITTEL press event “The World of Thyme by Aspecton” on July 13, 2023 in Frankfurt a. M. clearly felt.

Grönemeyer is a self-confessed fan of herbal medicine in general and of thyme in particular. Together with HERMES ARZNEIMITTEL, he wants to ensure that the medicinal plant, which has a medical history going back thousands of years, receives the attention it deserves. Dietrich Grönemeyer loved thyme even as a child and was given it as a tincture or concentrate by his mother when he had a cold. As a doctor whose heart beats not only for conventional medicine but also for naturopathy, he then dealt with the plant in detail from a scientific perspective – and was enthusiastic about its medical potential. “Thyme and the essential oils it contains have a strong disinfecting effect and are used in medicine as a disinfectant. Even in a dilution of 1:3,000 they are germ-inhibiting and seem to disinfect even more effectively than hydrogen peroxide, for example,” summarizes the expert. “The essential oil contained in the leaves has an expectorant, antibiotic and bronchial relaxant effect. Its general antispasmodic effect has also been proven,” he continues.

Bringing knowledge about the effects of thyme to the people

According to Grönemeyer, the recognized main areas of application for thyme are symptoms of bronchitis, inflammation of the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract, the supportive treatment of whooping cough and the therapy of inflammation of the oral mucosa and bad breath.1 Among naturopathic doctors, the knowledge about the effects of thyme, some of which is thousands of years old, is of course already firmly established. “But outside of these circles, this medicinal plant still leads a somewhat unjustified shadowy existence.” Therefore it is Prof. Dr. Grönemeyer is concerned not only to bring the enormous potential of his favorite plant closer to his colleagues, but also to the general public. “We have to remember that respiratory infections are the most common human disease, for which antibiotics are often prescribed. These often do not work, since they are usually caused by a viral infection, and they cause side effects and encourage the development of resistance. A herbal remedy with a similar spectrum of effects for the symptomatic treatment of colds is a sensible alternative.”

Solidarity for health

Not only in terms of thyme, but for all herbal medicine, Prof. Dr. Grönemeyer a stronger alliance between the different schools of thought. “Gone are the days when an advocate of herbal medicine was mistaken for a whimsical ‘eco-apostle,’ thank God,” he explains. “But while we’re witnessing a renaissance in natural medicine based on science, we’re still a long way from the point where we’re fully utilizing Mother Nature’s medicinal resources.” It is very important to him that conventional medicine and herbal medicine go hand in hand. “There shouldn’t be an ‘either/or’ here, but action from easy to difficult. It is important to bring together what can help the patients.”

The press event dedicated to thyme marks the start of joint public relations work for the medicinal plant. “The combination of conventional medicine and naturopathy is also very important to us at HERMES ARZNEIMITTEL. Not least because our product portfolio includes both conventional and herbal preparations, including those based on thyme,” says Thomas Stadler, Managing Director of HERMES ARZNEIMITTEL. “Over the next few months, we want to work with Prof. Dr. Dietrich Grönemeyer to raise awareness of the medicinal herb with targeted campaigns related to thyme.”

