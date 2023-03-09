The Serbian midfielder intends to return to being a protagonist. Here are Mr. Sottil’s possible picks for the next match

The team coached by Andrea Sottil prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a team that really wants to win again, given that the last success only came in January or against Sampdoria at the bottom of the standings. We need to continue along the path taken in Bergamo, given that the team played an excellent sacrifice game and above all paid great attention to possible defensive mistakes. In view of the match against Empoli, however, there could also be a few more changes. Here are the possible choices of the coach in view of a match that you want to win at all costs.

In this article we will mainly talk about the midfield. The team begins to have its own identity, but the choices for the coach (despite the sale of Jean Victor Makengo) are many and a balance must be found. In view of the next meeting, an important player like the Serbian Lazar could return from the first minute Samardzic. In the last few meetings he has been satisfied with a supporting role and the last bits of the match, but over time he could return to take the lost ownership. Not only is he in contention for a starting shirt, but three other players are also part of a real ballot.

Subtle's choices — There is certainly a lot of meat in the fire between Lovric, Arslan, Samardzic and Pereyra. Against Empoli he could start from the first minute lazar e at his side the experience of Arslan, with a Pereyra closest to the lone striker: Beto. However, the hypothesis that could lead to yet another presence from the first minute of Lovric should not be excluded, who is playing a good championship and Pereyra could be lowered alongside him to make room for one of Success and Thauvin.

