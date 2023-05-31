Udinese / Samardzic-Naples transfer market, Marino holds back everything: the words

The director of the technical area had his say in view of the next championship match. Here are the words on the deal Lazar Samardzic

For some time now, Napoli has put a name on the list for its top wish list: Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian ace of German origins is surprising everyone and with his plays he has shown that he deserves a team among the first and among the best in our league. There are several teams interested in his qualities and who are fighting to secure his play. To clarify (as always) he thought about it the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino. Here are his words on this deal that will surely characterize the summer days of the black and white market. Let’s not lose even a comma of the statements made by the former Napoli player.

“Samardzic is the dream playerrepresents football. We are talking about a modern midfielder who knows and can also play as an attacking midfielder. Let’s also remember that he has a very important technical background and with a noteworthy eye for goal”. In addition to the description of the player, he also made a point on the possible market for Juventus talent: “He can achieve significant evaluations and, in this sense, we are in condition to keep him with us yet another year given the good relationship created with the player”. To date, the negotiations with all the teams seem to be closed, but we know very well that everything could change in the face of a good offer. That’s what it takes to be able to ensure Lazar’s performance. See also Udinese | Greeting from Ebosse, forfeit from Bijol and doubt about Perez – the flurry

The cost of the tag — Laki as explained has a far from low cost. It takes more or less to ensure its performance 25 million euros. At the moment Napoli has only shown great interest, but never made an official offer. Even Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri have shown their interest, but nothing more. Who knows if decisive lunges will arrive in the coming months. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Bruseschi continues to be an infirmary: the point <<

