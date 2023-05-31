Mother kills her children and herself

7
A woman commits suicide at Pentecost. The police found the bodies of her two children in her apartment. Such an incident happened not for the first time.
Schwieberdingen – One Mutter according to the police on the Pentecost weekend in Schwieberdingen in Baden-Württemberg Kinder killed. The 56-year-old then committed suicide in the neighboring town of Korntal-Münchingen, the police and public prosecutor announced today. According to initial investigations, the 13-year-old daughter and her 17-year-old brother were in the apartment between Sunday evening and Monday evening Family was killed.