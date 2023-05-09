Udinese-Sampdoria / Here’s Bijol: “Today we’re playing for the three points”

A few minutes from the kick-off of the match between Udinese and Sampdoria, here are the words of the Slovenian defender Bijol. The point on the match

There are really just a few minutes left before the championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Sampdoria Mr. Dejan Stankovic. We are talking about a challenge that is worth a lot for both teams. The former needs a victory to secure the eighth place finish, while the Doria needs a success in order not to be definitively relegated this very afternoon. It won’t be easy for the men of the Friulian team to impose themselves, but the idea is precisely that of winning in order to continue dreaming of a European placing. Quickly changing the subject, let’s move on to the pre-match interviews. Today he had his say Slovenian footballer Jaka Bijol. Here is his opinion shortly after the kick-off.

“Also today we play for the three points, as always. The opponent we play against doesn’t matter, we will seek victory at any cost”. Jaka’s ideas are clear to say the least. Udinese wants to get rid of the accusations of the last few days. The team managed by Andrea Sottil does not want can no longer be inconstant and in these five days he wants to demonstrate his abilities and strength to everyone, starting today First-class evidence is needed in order to conquer the eighth final place. A placement that would help the team a lot to get a place in Europe next year.

No match is simple — “As the technician also said today, no game is simple in the top Italian football league”. The defender then continued by emphasizing the ultimate goal: “We’ll try to win this afternoon too. We are ready to do anything to win the three points”. In the end there was a small comment on the coach: “I learned a lot from Sottil this year”. The interview with the Slovenian international ends here. Now you can’t lose the twenty-two who will start this match from the first minute. Here are the official formations of Udinese and Sampdoria << See also The pursuit of happiness - the Republic

8 maggio – 17:59

