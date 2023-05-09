Never miss omega 3 | they are fundamental

There are several reasons that require us to never miss omega 3 in many of the things we are used to eating.

Do you know what omega 3s are? and why are they important to integrate into every diet? Thanks to the progress of the instruments that can be applied in the scientific field, even the observation of the components that go to make up what we eat every day has improved a lot.

And hand in hand with all this has also come the possibility of being able to subject food and everything edible to chemical analysis and which can potentially end up on our tables. In this way it was possible to discover the existence of omega 3, which join many other nutrients of capital importance. In the case of omega 3, these are essential fatty acids. Of so-called good fats. And we can take them in the quantities we need every day thanks to targeted and healthy diets such as the Mediterranean diet. In fact, omega 3 are present in many of the foods that the latter contemplates.

Omega 3, in which foods are they found

To particularly possess these good fats are especially:

anchovies;

herring;

mackerel;

salmon;

sardine;

sturgeon;

trout;

tuna.

nights;

flax seed;

soybean oil.

Chia seeds;

clams;

green leafy vegetables (such as spinach and lettuce);

broccoli and kale;

ceci;

soy;

Seaweed.

novi;

buyer;

dry soybeans;

lake shrimp;

sole;

gilt-head bream;

cod.

And we need them because they cause the presence of triglycerides in our body to be below the danger levels. In addition, omega 3s are also recommended to counteract rheumatoid arthritis and various other situations both physically and mentally.

Its assimilation is recommended in particular against:

depression;

Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia;

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder;

asma.

How many of these fats should be assimilated each day? In quantities of 5 grams per day we speak of an ideal intake of so-called good fats. we always remember that the difference is made every time what we eat, and how much we eat.

Staying within a healthy and balanced diet, as well as moderate, we will have nothing to risk for our health. And indeed, we will help strengthen our body and our immune defenses.