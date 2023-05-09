Slap for Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook has to stay out

It was one of the most important tech gatherings of the year, but the US government didn’t want Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to attend. However, the CEOs of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI were invited. The White House immediately provided a painful justification.

Zuckerberg: Important AI meeting without meta boss

The American government announced a few days ago Top talks with the tech industry invited. Important topics related to the future use of artificial intelligence were on the agenda. Among others, the bosses of Google and Microsoft were invited to take part in the conversation.

The list of participants included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. By a certain Mark Zuckerberghead of the meta group, was no trace (source: Business Insider).

When asked by a reporter, the US government later answered why Zuckerberg of all people was not invited to the top-level talks in the White House. This answer is unflattering for Zuckerberg, however failed.

According to the White House, the meeting wanted to focus on companies that in the field of artificial intelligence are. The meta group with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram is apparently not one of them.

For Meta, the future lies in the Metaverse:

Meta invests heavily in AI

In fact, meta plays a minor role when it comes to consumer AI tools. In February you had presented his LlaMA language model, which is similar to GPT-4. So far, however, an AI chatbot has not yet been made freely accessible by Meta.

This should not be due to a lack of investment. Zuckerberg himself said in March that Metas aims to make “the largest single investment” advance your own AI development. Meanwhile, the group’s Metaverse division continues to be responsible for billions in losses.

