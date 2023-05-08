Home » Udinese-Sampdoria / The official formations: chance for Thauvin from the first
by admin
Here are the official line-ups of Udinese and Sampdoria for this afternoon’s match scheduled at the Dacia Arena. Several surprises

Udinese today it is awaited by the examination of the truth. The match will be against a mangy team like Sampdoria who could definitively leave Serie A in the event of a defeat. The victory, however, is desperately needed by Andrea Sottil’s team who would like to conquer the momentary eighth place. With the situation regarding the Bianconeri in Turin still in serious doubt, the position in the top eight could guarantee a European competition. Let’s not waste any more time and immediately enter the match. Here are the choices of the two coaches Andrea Sottil and Dejan Stankovic for this challenge which is worth an entire season. The official formations of Udinese and Sampdoria.

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina; Festy Ebosele, Roberto Pereyra, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Marvin Zeegelaar; Florian Thauvin, Ilja Nestorovski. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Nicholas Ravaglia; Koray Gunter, Bram Nuytinck, Nicola Murru; Alessandro Zanoli, Harry Winks, Tomas Rincon, Tommaso Augello; Filip Djuricic; Fabio Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini. All: Dejan Stankovic

Upset formations

There are so many surprises on both sides. The team of Andrea Subtil will field several players who have not found much space to date. Today’s event will be a great opportunity to show off and have their say. The first to come back from the first minute is Adam Masina who too often had to step aside during this unfortunate year. Now finally there will be his chance to return to establish himself in defense. Great chance also for Marvin Zeegelaar who will start in favor of a bruised one Destiny Udogie. In attack, however, come the big surprises. From the first minute, chance for Florian Thauvin who has never been able to show off until today. Here is finally his opportunity. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Offer from a big name for Beto: the latest <<

May 8, 2023 (change May 8, 2023 | 5:36 pm)

© breaking latest news

