Home » Udinese-Sampdoria / The photo gallery of the match: here are the three main actions
World

Udinese-Sampdoria / The photo gallery of the match: here are the three main actions

by admin
Udinese-Sampdoria / The photo gallery of the match: here are the three main actions

The challenge ended a few minutes ago between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria. The two technicians led the teams as best they could, but in the end the Friulians prevailed. A victory that is very useful, given that it is worth the momentary eighth place in the standings and above all a challenge that leaves yet another verdict of this championship.

Sampdoria is relegated to Serie B. Terrible news for the entire Dorian environment which will now have to re-found everything. Focusing on the match played, however, we can’t do anything but go and see the photo gallery of this match and all the salient actions collected by the www. Let’s start with the most important shots <<

© breaking latest news

See also  The most terrifying details of Itaewon exposed where did the missing people in Itaewon go? - Hot spots in the stock market

You may also like

Expert: The CCP’s wolf-warrior diplomacy cites “risks” in...

Indian company the largest ship owner in the...

Dino Merlin son of Hamza | Fun

Isola dei Famosi, a castaway makes a special...

TOTALENERGIES / Convention organized for 19 May with...

5 major events in today’s financial market: The...

Murderous jealousy, the baker after the double murder...

Confessions of 2 boys who witnessed the massacre...

The Japanese One Ok Rock will visit Spain...

TESMEC / Group confirms its business strategy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy