Udinese / Sarri makes surprise move: all the details

Udinese and Maurizio Sarri are preparing for the next championship match. Here are all the details ahead of a decidedly important challenge

Maurizio Sarri is preparing for the next championship match against the Bianconeri at the BluEnergy Stadium. A match that will be really very difficult also because Udinese gave demonstration of being able to put all the teams in our championship in difficulty. Now all we can do is go and see what the Biancoceleste coach’s next move is.

Gustav Isaksen He is in very good shape and is demonstrating all his qualities. Against Frosinone it was he who overturned a challenge that seemed truly complex and difficult to resolve. Now the former Juventus coach will rely on him again to be able to bring home the three points.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

January 1st – 1pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

