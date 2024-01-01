Rohan Dennis, former Australian cyclist, charged after the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also a former champion

The cycling world begins the year 2024 in shock after the death, on Sunday, in the Adelaide region (Australia), of Melissa Hoskins, world team pursuit champion, and the indictment of her husband, Rohan Dennis , former leading professional runner, for “manslaughter by reckless driving and endangering the lives of others”.

According to Australian media, Melissa Hoskins, 32, was struck on Saturday, December 30, by a pick-up vehicle driven by Rohan Dennis, 33. Very seriously injured, she was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where local police announced her death on Sunday morning.

The International Association of Professional Women Cyclists declared itself “shocked” to learn of the death of Melissa Hoskins. “We send our thoughts to those who love him, starting with his children [le couple en a eu deux]and who had the chance to ride with her during a life that was too short”declared the CPA Women association on social networks.

Released on bail

“Melissa spoke of her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 world championships as the best result of her career, but for everyone around her, the best was simply having her by her side,” writes Marne Fechner, president of the Australian Cycling Federation, in a press release.

Melissa Hoskins, who competed in track cycling at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, retired from the sport in 2017. She also spent part of her career in track cycling. road, within the Australian team GreenEdge (2012-2015).

According to Australian media, Rohan Dennis, who was released on bail after his indictment, is due to stand trial in March at the Adelaide Magistrates’ Court. Dennis is a well-known figure in the professional peloton, which he has just left (his contract with the Jumbo-Visma team ended on December 31, 2023).

The Australian won the time trial world champion title in 2018 and 2019. A specialist in this solo effort, he won the first stage of the 2015 Tour de France, which allowed him to wear the jersey yellow for a day. Member of some of the best professional teams (BMC, Bahrain-Merida, Ineos, Jumbo-Visma) during his career, he also won stages in the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain.

Le Monde with AP and AFP

Share this: Facebook

X

