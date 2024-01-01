Home » A24-A25: from midnight Sdp resumed management after 18 months – News
A24-A25: from midnight Sdp resumed management after 18 months

A24-A25: from midnight Sdp resumed management after 18 months

At the stroke of midnight, Strada dei Parchi Spa, of the Abruzzo industrial group Toto, returned to the helm of the A24 and A25 Lazio and Abruzzo motorways, after approximately 18 months of temporary management by Anas.

To reinstate Sdp a provision included in the Advances Decree, approved by Parliament in recent days, which resolved a long dispute with the State, which started in 2018, and entered the most conflictual phase with the revocation, due to serious non-compliance, of the concession in July 2022 by the Draghi government. The various appeals of the Toto group’s spa have led the Meloni executive, in particular the Ministry for Infrastructure and Transport, to take the path of an agreement in order not to run the risk of compensation, provided for by the contracts and various reports , of approximately 2.6 billion euros. The amicable agreement with the elimination of all disputes was found on the basis of the payment into the coffers of the private individual of 500 million euros of the provisional amount established by the Court of Rome to which SDP had turned, and with the elimination of 800 million euros of debt with Anas, together with the repeal of the Draghi-led CDM rule and reinstatement in management.

