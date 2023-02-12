What was missing? “In my opinion it was an excellent game played by the boys. We have created so much . We kicked a lot on goal. That’s 17 shots. We made 11 shots inside the box, 8 on target. 1 of Sassuolo. Sassuolo who took 1 pole but Silvestri made zero saves. Sorry for the goals conceded, yes. Those are to be avoided because a cross, a rejected must be done better. And the own goal must be managed with a little more serenity. However the team was good because a blow like that would have killed anyone . Instead we immediately got back to playing. In my opinion, we had a very good second half. Especially at the beginning we pushed hard. We have created two sensational situations inside the area . Lovric’s 11 meters from the penalty spot on the bank.

Everyone who came in and started the match gave it their all. Congratulations to them because I am a responsible coach I saw that Udinese tried in every way to win the game today in order and let’s not forget that in front there is a Sassuolo that has excellent players inside, in the starters, in the alternatives. I really want to compliment our captain who with only little autonomy made himself available and played the first half. Then the entry of Thauvin who immediately had a good impact. I have only seen positive things. Of course, if we then see that we haven’t won for a long time then I have to say you’re right. But I do another job. I’m a coach and I have to see things at 360 degrees. I see that today Udinese have 30 points and are seventh in the standings. Last year she was 23 and was 14th”. But it doesn’t end there. Let’s move on to the second question and the rest of the interview <<