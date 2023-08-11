Udinese – Sensational about-face, he risks skipping the Samardzic negotiation

Incredible what is happening in Milan. The negotiation that led Lazar Samardzic to undergo medical examinations for the Nerazzurri is likely to come to an end just before the final signing. The club will not give in to the demands…

Incredible what is happening in Milan. The negotiation that resulted Lazar Samardzic a carry out medical examinations for the black and blue club is in danger of jumping shortly after the final signing. The club will not give in to the disproportionate requests of the agents and consequently the risk is that everything ends in the worst way. Now there are so many question marks and we will only be able to get a clearer situation over the next 24 / 48h. We know for sure that the black and blue management is angry with the entourage made up of his father and his friends. At the same time, however, he wouldn’t want to let a footballer with these truly unique characteristics slip away.

The agent’s passage from raffaela pepper the father of the footballer born in Berlin risks being the actual tip of the balance. Despite all the outburst, the black and blue executives are still convinced that everything can be closed even if they have no intention of moving the offer to the prosecutor one cent higher. This in addition to being a problem for Udinese it could also become a big problem for the Milan club, given that he will have to replace Giovanni Fabbian and consequently decide whether to promote Sensi to sixth midfielder or reject himself on the market.

The final decision

Now the chances are 50/50. It would be quicker to flip a coin to decide which side to take. Udinese remains at the door and in case he too should decide whether to continue to focus on the black and white talent or look for a new transfer. The risk is that the championship could start with Lazar in the squad, but separated at home. We will see the news that will arrive in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on today’s match. Here is the Live commentary on the Coppa Italia match. Follow Udinese against Catanzaro <<

August 11 – 7.14pm

