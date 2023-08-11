Home » Fried char fillets with peperonata | > – Guide – Cooking
Fried char fillets with peperonata

Fried char fillets with peperonata

Ingredients:

Peel the peppers with a vegetable peeler, quarter and remove the core. Cut into fine strips. Halve the zucchini lengthways and cut out the soft inside with the seeds. Peel and halve onions. Cut both into strips. Remove salt from capers and anchovies and chop coarsely. Halve the garlic bulb. Wash and dry rosemary sprigs.

Heat olive oil in a pan and first sauté the onions in it. Add the pepper and zucchini strips and sauté lightly. Pepper the vegetables, add some sugar and salt. Add the garlic to the pan, stir in the capers and anchovies. Finally, add the diced tomatoes to the pan and mix well. Place rosemary on top. Simmer the vegetables over a low heat for at least 20 minutes until everything is cooked through and slightly creamy.

Wash and dry the char fillets and lightly cut the skin several times. Heat some butter and olive oil in a coated pan and fry the fillets on the skin side. Turn after 1 minute. The cooking time for the small fillets is only about 3 minutes. Salt the fish while it cooks and add the quartered lemon to the pan. If you like, you can also pepper the fillets.

Serve the char with the peppers and the fried lemon quarters.

Tipp:

The vegetables also taste great cold on toasted bread.

The versatile pods taste great raw, cooked, grilled or fried.

