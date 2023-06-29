Udinese – Surprise hit / The arrival of Zarraga from Bilbao is official

In these hours, the arrival of Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oier Zarraga has been made official. Here is all the info on his engagement

Udinese has just made the umpteenth transfer market official. Just a few minutes ago the official press release arrived confirming the transfer of the midfielder born in 1999 Oier Zarraga from Athletic Bilbao to Udinese. The footballer’s contract was about to expire and as a result he will join Andrea Sottil’s team, but he will do so at parameter zero. The arrival of the midfielder appears to be tailor-made to replace a player who left the club a few weeks ago: Tolgay Arslan. Now we can only go and see all the details of this contract and of the agreement stipulated on the sly by the Friulian company.

Zarraga will join the Friuli Venezia Giulia club for next four seasons. We’re talking about a midfielder who also played a key role within the Basque team. During this season he took to the field 26 times and totaled the beauty of 837 minutes on the turf. We are talking about an interior that manages to be a joker thanks to its characteristics. The player with the Bilbao shirt has also scored two goals and one assist in recent seasons. Overall between the youth and first team there are well over one hundred appearances.

The perfect replacement

Not only in terms of style of play, but also in terms of build, Zarraga’s arrival (we repeat) is tailor-made to be able to sostituire Tolgay Arslan who moved to Melbourne. Surely it is a surprise arrival and above all a negotiation that no one would have expected. A name that has never been mentioned and this shows how well Udinese are able to work even under cover. Now we just have to see him at work on the playing field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The point on Pereyra and Beto

June 29, 2023

