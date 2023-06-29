The European Master Games – Sport Marketing News presented in the Lombardy Region

The president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, and the undersecretary of the Presidency with responsibility for Sport and Youth of the Lombardy Region, Lara Magoni, presented the ‘European Master Games’, the continental multidisciplinary sports games reserved for athletes from the ‘Master’ category (over 30).

The mayor of Como, Alessandro Rapinese, the deputy mayor of Varese and councilor for productive activities, Ivana Radusin, and the councilor for economic development, innovation, trade and productive activities of Lecco, Giovanni Cattaneo, took part in the press conference.

“After the winter ones of 2024, assigned to Lombardy – President Fontana recalled – in 2027 there will be the summer ones, between Lecco, Como and Varese. One more opportunity to show the beauty of our natural scenery, the values ​​and importance of the various sports and to promote our territory”.

The European Master Games 2027, which take place every four years, offers top-level competitive competitions in many sports disciplines. The athletes over 30 will be the protagonists and will take place in the facilities and in the territories of the provinces of Como, Lecco and Varese.

MAGONI: CAPACITY TO LIVE OUR TERRITORIES IN THE AGGREGATION – “Sport is passion, but also inclusion and aggregation” said Lara Magoni, undersecretary to the Presidency with responsibility for Sport and young people. “This event will showcase three important places in Lombardy. Sport is also the ability to organize events, thanks to the provincial capitals which, if they know how to work in synergy, will certainly be able to offer a great opportunity to be able to experience our territories as protagonists”.

ABODI: OPPORTUNITY FOR A GREAT LOMBARD SHOWCASE – With a remote message, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, also wanted to give his support to the sporting event in Lombardy. “Congratulations to everyone, to the president, to the undersecretary and to the mayors who will host this event, which will put Lombardy at the forefront in terms of visibility and organizational capacity. This is the way to promote sport at all ages, even in a category, such as that of the masters, which is fascinating and thanks to which the sporting and organizational success of our Lombardy will certainly be great”.

RAPINESE (MAYOR OF COMO): ENTHUSIASTIC FOR THE COLLABORATION OF THREE CAPITALS AND THEIR SCENARIOS – “This event shows us that Lombardy is not only beautiful but also good. And it represents and invests in the right values. Sport is rules, inclusion, education, not just activity, physics, wellbeing and business. So, as soon as the Lombardy Region promoted this event that involved me as soon as I took office as mayor, the fact that it could have economic repercussions is important but it demonstrates that by collaborating we can have events that as Lombards we can organize in the best possible way to show our reliability. I am enthusiastic about the collaboration of three territories that will be increasingly linked by connections and ties. It is not obvious to be at the center of international interest by organizing events of this magnitude. Thanks to the Lombardy Region and the other mayors for this opportunity”.

PERUSIN (DEPUTY MAYOR OF VARESE): SPORT AND TOURISM ESSENTIAL COMBINATION FOR THE TERRITORIES’ ECONOMIC GROWTH – “Sport, tourism and production activities are elements that are working very well, we have seen it, as President Fontana recalled, with the international rowing championships with numbers exceptional for hospitality. And even a few weeks ago, again with rowing, with dozens of hours of broadcasts and press articles that showed our territory to the world through sport. The tourism industry extends both before and after the event, as confirmed by the hotel and non-hotel sectors, which in the province of Varese has become important for many families who are dedicated to different forms of reception and hospitality in the area. Even the Master Games will certainly have an impact on the territory, with the arrival of thousands of people. Thanks for the economic support to the Lombardy Region, this event is also a great opportunity for collaboration with the other two Lombard cities to promote the beauty and hospitality that we are able to offer”.

CATTANEO (LECCO COUNCILOR): SPORTS COMPANIES GLUE TO THE SOCIAL FABRIC, THANKS FOR THEIR COMMITMENT – “An event that looks so much at tourism – said Cattaneo – and at this fascinating idea of ​​the Lakes region. We’ll see if sport will be able to stimulate this suggestion, moving from the mountains to the lake through the practice of the many different disciplines on the programme. A thought goes to the sports clubs, which always struggle to find coaches and those who dedicate their time and energy to young people. I would like important events to be the stimulus to keep adults close to the people who have this responsibility of guiding society. Because without these people, even grassroots activity would stop and the social and sporting fabric would struggle to grow, which continues to be a great asset for our region. We couldn’t do it alone, so we need the help of all those involved in the grassroots activity”.