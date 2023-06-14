Udinese – The name for the goal and Arslan’s next team / The day

Another day ends in Udine and it’s always the market that dominates. The topics of the day are two, the first concerns the new goalkeeper while the second the definitive farewell of the Turkish midfielder Tolgay Arslan. Starting from the entry market, we can see how the company is moving to try to guarantee itself the extreme defender of the future. The name identified in the last few hours is that of Barosi of Juve Stabia. The goalkeeper has done very well in Lega Pro and now he could have his chance among the greats. Let’s also remember that the two Udinese goalkeepers are no longer very young given that Silvestri is 32 and Padelli is even 38. Precisely for this reason we are starting to look around.