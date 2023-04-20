Udinese – Three days until the second half / You can only win: review

Udinese continues to work intensely on the Bruseschi fields in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a not exactly lucky season which, after an excellent start, risks ending up in anonymity. This is what coach Andrea Sottil wants to avoid.

Sunday afternoon we will take to the playing field to face a team that is experiencing an excellent moment of form: the Cremonese. The Lombard company has a great desire to make a difference and consequently works in view of the next matches. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s start with the review <<