The distribution of rice corresponding to December began

“Delays in Rice Distribution Cause Uncertainty in Cuban Provinces”

The distribution of rice for December has begun in several Cuban provinces, but delays in the arrival of the vital food to the warehouses of the Wholesale Food Company have caused uncertainty among consumers.

Official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso reported on the beginning of the distribution, addressing questions from consumers about when they will be able to have rice, an essential item in the regulated family basket. While in previous months rice was sold fractionally in warehouses, December has started without the cereal in said establishments.

Images shared by Alonso show the presence of rice in Pinar del Río, Mayabeque, Havana, and Santiago de Cuba. However, logistical challenges have led to delays in the distribution process, raising concerns among consumers who are waiting for the prompt availability of the essential food in their locations.

This Sunday marked the beginning of the unloading of rice in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, intended for sale through the regulated family basket. As distribution progresses with hiccups, attention is focused on resolving logistical problems to ensure timely access to rice, a fundamental element in the daily diet of Cuban households.

The situation has created uncertainty among consumers, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of rice in their areas. Have you already received your quota of rice? Let us know in the comments.

