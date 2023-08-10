Home » Udinese – Today is Samardzic Day / Follow him LIVE: review
World

by admin
Today begins in all respects the Lazar Samardzic day. The Serbian footballer has arrived in Milan and in a few hours he will officially be a new player of the neroazzurri of Milan. We in the MondoUdinese editorial staff will closely follow all the developments of this day which will lead the former Juventus player to sign his new contract.

After two weeks of extensions and waiting, the time has finally come to say goodbye to a footballer who has bewitched most of the fans in just two seasons. His southpaw will surely miss the cause. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the press review <<

