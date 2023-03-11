After the finishing touches of both teams and the conferences made by the two technicians, the time has come to get on the playing field for the next championship match. There is talk of a difficult match between two teams who are experiencing a quiet season.

On the one hand we have the black and whites led by Andrea Sottil who have to find success again after some time. On the other hand, however, a club that continues to grow within our football: Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s start immediately with the press review <<