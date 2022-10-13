Home World Ukraine war: NATO announces supply of advanced anti-aircraft weapons to Kyiv, Putin says willing to supply gas to Europe – BBC News
by admin
news/240/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16073/production/_127072209_whatsubject.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,GENERAL STAFF OF UKRAINE’S ARMED FORCES

image caption,

The Ukrainian military announced on October 13 that the first state-of-the-art IRIS-T SLM air defense system had been delivered from Germany to Ukraine.

Allies led by NATO have announced the delivery of advanced anti-aircraft weapons to Kyiv after Russia launched a barrage of missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

These air defense weapons include missiles and radars that NATO allies such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France and the Netherlands have promised to provide.

The U.S. made a similar commitment earlier. A high-tech system from Germany has been sent to Ukraine. The pledges came as Ukrainian allies from 50 countries met at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Kyiv hailed the summit as a “historic” meeting.

