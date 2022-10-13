33 minutes ago

image source,GENERAL STAFF OF UKRAINE'S ARMED FORCES image caption, The Ukrainian military announced on October 13 that the first state-of-the-art IRIS-T SLM air defense system had been delivered from Germany to Ukraine.

Allies led by NATO have announced the delivery of advanced anti-aircraft weapons to Kyiv after Russia launched a barrage of missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

These air defense weapons include missiles and radars that NATO allies such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France and the Netherlands have promised to provide.

The U.S. made a similar commitment earlier. A high-tech system from Germany has been sent to Ukraine. The pledges came as Ukrainian allies from 50 countries met at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Kyiv hailed the summit as a “historic” meeting.

However, Ukrainian officials said Russia shelled Mykolaiv in the south of the country hours after the summit. The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Senkevich, said the city was hit by massive shelling at around 01:00 midnight local time on Thursday (October 13).

“A five-story residential building was hit, the upper two floors were completely destroyed, and the rest of the floors were crushed under rubble. Rescue crews were working on the scene,” he said.

image source,EPA image caption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video conference with G7 leaders.

On Monday and Tuesday, Russia launched its heaviest bombing in months since it invaded Ukraine, firing more than 100 missiles that hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and other non-military targets, including children’s playgrounds.

At least 19 people were killed on the first day of the attack, which included an attack on central Kyiv.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin said the missile strike was retaliation for the attack on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Russia has also claimed that the bombing of the bridge was organized by Ukrainian intelligence, a claim Kyiv refuted.

How Allies Can Help Ukraine

image source,Getty Images image caption, Ukraine used multiple sets of "High Mobility Multiple Rocket System" (HIMARS, also known as Haimas) provided by the United States to achieve a series of victories in the Ukraine-Russian War. With the help of the "Seamaster" multiple rocket launchers, the Ukrainian army can hit targets deep behind enemy lines.

Britain will donate anti-aircraft missiles, as well as hundreds of aerial drones, to support Ukraine’s information-gathering and logistics capabilities. In addition to the 64 guns already delivered, 18 howitzers will be provided.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "Russia's recent indiscriminate attack on civilian areas in Ukraine deserves our further support for those seeking to defend their country."

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its airspace from attack and strengthen their overall missile defense capabilities."

“These weapons will help Ukraine defend its airspace from attack and strengthen their overall missile defense capabilities.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure they (Ukrainians) they get what works and they need,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after a meeting in Brussels the day before yesterday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

image source,Getty Images image caption, A Ukrainian soldier measures and takes aim for a self-propelled gun.

In an exclusive interview with French television, he did not specify which systems would be shipped to Ukraine. But he did say that the main function of these systems is to protect people from drone attacks.

The Netherlands said it would provide 15 million euros ($14.5 million) worth of anti-aircraft missiles.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said countering Russia “can only be done with unremitting support for Ukraine and its people”.

Canada has pledged more than C$47 million ($34 million) in military aid, including satellite communications and drone cameras.

Britain is expected to announce the delivery of arms to Ukraine shortly.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military announced on Wednesday (October 13) that a state-of-the-art IRIS-T SLM air defense system had been delivered from Germany to Ukraine. It said the air defence system would help protect the country "from terrorist attacks".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking Ukraine’s allies for months to provide air defense systems to help Ukraine build an “air shield”. In a video talk broadcast on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said, “The bolder and more brutal Russia’s terrorist activities are, the more global the significance becomes: helping Ukraine to protect its airspace is already the most important thing in Europe in our time. One of the humanitarian missions”.

“I believe we need to deal with this task,” he added.

But Moscow has repeatedly warned Ukraine’s allies against supplying Kyiv with advanced weapons and equipment, stressing that this would make them also participants in the war started by Putin.

Western nations have slammed Russia for threatening the world with nuclear weapons after a string of military defeats on the battlefield.

Putin says willing to supply gas to Europe

image source,Reuters image caption, Putin said that the current energy crisis is caused by Europe.

In addition, Putin said this week that despite sharp political differences, Russia could still supply gas to the European Union.

Russia has not sent gas to Europe via Nord Stream 1 since August, while Nord Stream 2 ceased operations after Russia invaded Ukraine.

European Union customers faced dealing with record gas tariffs this winter as gas prices rose due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

However, Germany was quick to reject Putin’s proposal to restart Nord Stream 2 gas transmissions.

gas crisis

image source,Getty Images image caption, Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Germany relied on Russia for 55% of its natural gas. The country has cut that to 35% and hopes to eventually reduce imports to zero.

In fact, since invading Ukraine, Russia has been accused of using gas supplies as a weapon against the West. But Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegation.

“As they (the EU) say, the ball is now in the EU court – let them turn on the tap!” Putin said on Wednesday (Oct. 13) at the annual Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

“We won’t restrict anyone,” he said, saying Moscow was ready to supply more gas to Europe in the fall and winter.

According to David Fyfe, chief economist at energy research firm Argus Media, Russia’s gas supply to EU countries has fallen by 88% in the past year.

He found that wholesale gas prices in Europe more than doubled over the same period.

The EU has taken a series of measures to ease the crisis, including a pan-EU agreement to reduce gas use by 15%.

The German government wants to reduce natural gas use by 2% by limiting lighting and heating use in public buildings this winter. Spain has already taken similar steps, and Switzerland, a non-EU member state, is considering doing the same.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Germany relied on Russia for 55% of its natural gas. The country has cut that to 35% and hopes to eventually reduce imports to zero.

Despite the negative impact on the environment, Germany is also increasing the use of coal for power generation and extending the life of power stations that would otherwise be closed.

In the case of the UK, although it imports very little gas from Russia, gas prices in the UK are also soaring as shortages have impacted international gas prices. The London government has moved to limit increases in energy bills for all households. The average user’s energy bill will be capped at £2,500 a year by 2024.