Illness at work is a topic that affects everyone: employees, employers and companies.

This is an issue which, if not handled properly, can have negative repercussions both personally and professionally. In this article we will look at the rights and responsibilities of workers and employers in case of illness at work.

How many sick days can I take?

The sick leave paid by INPS is not unlimited and has a deadline beyond which no further compensation is paid. The maximum terms are established by the national collective agreement for the category.

For example, maximum are allowed for workers with permanent contracts 180 sick days in a calendar year.

For workers with a fixed-term contract, the available sick days are equal to those worked in the last 12 months preceding the illness, but always for a maximum of 180 days in a calendar year.

How sick days are paid

The first 3 days are paid by the employer. The following days are paid by INPS: the first twenty are paid at 50% of the average daily salary.

From the 21st day to the 180th, they are paid by INPS at 66.6% of the average daily wage.

During hospital stays, the indemnity is reduced to two-fifths if the subject has no dependent family members, to 2/3 in cases of unemployment or suspension from the employment relationship.

Public employees, on the other hand, receive 80% of their salary throughout the duration of the disease.

How much are the first 3 days of sickness paid?

As we have already said, the first three days of sick leave are fully paid for by the company. But how much is this allowance?

The answer is not the same for all workers. The amount depends on:

from the sector to which they belong;

by the national collective agreement of the category;

from the framework.

How does sick payroll work?

Let’s take an example to better understand.

In the case of the employee Tizio, who earns 1,700 euros a month with thirteenth and fourteenth salaries included, the calculation of sick pay will be as follows:

The INPS taxable salary for the month preceding the event is equal to 1,870 euros (1,700 euros of monthly salary + 170 euros of thirteenth and fourteenth salaries);

We divide 1,870 euros by 26 and we get 71.92 euros;

We calculate the thirteenth and fourteenth month accruals equal to (1,700.00 / 12) * 2 = 283.33 euros;

We divide the accrual of the additional months by 25 and we obtain 283.33 / 25 = 11.33 euros;

The RMG will therefore be equal to 71.92 + 11.33 = 83.25 euros.

Therefore, Tizio’s sick pay will be 41.62 euros from the 4th to the 20th day of illness and 55.49 euros from the 21st to 180th day of illness.