HamaSaari – Ineffable
Origin: France
Release: 03.03.2023
Label: Klonosphere Records
Duration: 40:35
Genre: Progressive Rock
It’s always nice to meet a Prog Rock jewel at the beginning of their career. In this case, I have the honor of making the debut work Ineffable the French progressive rock band HamaSaari to get to know.
Of course, the musicians didn’t grow up in a vacuum, and their influences make fans of modern progressive rock sit up and take notice. Well will Porcupine Tree, Pink Floyd or Corner flow often named as influences, the question remains how they make themselves felt in the sound. I would even Riverside include as a comparison.
Inspiration across the progressive art rock genre
Especially on the first song Different Time I feel strongly reminded of the Poles when singing. Even if the rest of the song seems to carry the lean and snotty sound of a prickly tree. The album teaser Bleak then also brings the Floyd influences on the plan, like HERE can be heard in a video for the song. Some songs like the bouncer Prognosis or Old Memories strike almost semi-balladesque tones and radiate a warm melancholy.
In terms of songwriting, the debut is at its best right from the start. And also in terms of playing technique, after all the album was recorded live in the studio. In addition, they skilfully use melancholic melodies and the same fast-paced guitar lines as they come Steven Wilson has taken advantage of.
Active and well-known support
One Ineffable To round off the production technically, the band has fortunately organized prominent support from the Prog Metal scene. For one thing, her label boss, who Clones guitarist Guillaume Bernard provided crisp arrangements, on the other hand provided the Corner flow producer Forrester Savell for a crystal clear and deep, yet accessible production. Prog Metaller heart, what more do you desire?
The individual elements of the ingredients Hama Saaris are not particularly original in and of themselves. Nevertheless is Ineffable cleverly composed, at no point seems copied and know how to stand out from their role models with their independent songwriting. For a first statement is Ineffable very mature and will certainly appeal to friends of melancholic Art Rock.
Conclusion
Success with the first HamaSaari a direct hit. Ineffable is mature and expressive. There is no shortage of magical moments and it lives up to its role models. This is what progressive rock sounds like with a dash of metal and melancholy. 9 / 10
Line Up
Jordan Jupin – vocals, guitars
Sullivane Albertini – Keyboards
Antoine Alric – guitars
Jonathan Jupin – Bass
Elie Chéron – Schlagzeug
Tracklist
01. Different Time
02. Crumbs
03. Lords
04. Bleak
05. White Pinnacles
06. Old Memories
07. Prognosis
Links
Facebook HamaSaari
HamaSaari website
