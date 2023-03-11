HamaSaari – Ineffable

Origin: France

Release: 03.03.2023

Label: Klonosphere Records

Duration: 40:35

Genre: Progressive Rock



It’s always nice to meet a Prog Rock jewel at the beginning of their career. In this case, I have the honor of making the debut work Ineffable the French progressive rock band HamaSaari to get to know.

Of course, the musicians didn’t grow up in a vacuum, and their influences make fans of modern progressive rock sit up and take notice. Well will Porcupine Tree, Pink Floyd or Corner flow often named as influences, the question remains how they make themselves felt in the sound. I would even Riverside include as a comparison.

Inspiration across the progressive art rock genre

Especially on the first song Different Time I feel strongly reminded of the Poles when singing. Even if the rest of the song seems to carry the lean and snotty sound of a prickly tree. The album teaser Bleak then also brings the Floyd influences on the plan, like HERE can be heard in a video for the song. Some songs like the bouncer Prognosis or Old Memories strike almost semi-balladesque tones and radiate a warm melancholy.

In terms of songwriting, the debut is at its best right from the start. And also in terms of playing technique, after all the album was recorded live in the studio. In addition, they skilfully use melancholic melodies and the same fast-paced guitar lines as they come Steven Wilson has taken advantage of.

Active and well-known support

One Ineffable To round off the production technically, the band has fortunately organized prominent support from the Prog Metal scene. For one thing, her label boss, who Clones guitarist Guillaume Bernard provided crisp arrangements, on the other hand provided the Corner flow producer Forrester Savell for a crystal clear and deep, yet accessible production. Prog Metaller heart, what more do you desire?

The individual elements of the ingredients Hama Saaris are not particularly original in and of themselves. Nevertheless is Ineffable cleverly composed, at no point seems copied and know how to stand out from their role models with their independent songwriting. For a first statement is Ineffable very mature and will certainly appeal to friends of melancholic Art Rock.

Conclusion

Success with the first HamaSaari a direct hit. Ineffable is mature and expressive. There is no shortage of magical moments and it lives up to its role models. This is what progressive rock sounds like with a dash of metal and melancholy. 9 / 10



‘

Line Up

Jordan Jupin – vocals, guitars

Sullivane Albertini – Keyboards

Antoine Alric – guitars

Jonathan Jupin – Bass

Elie Chéron – Schlagzeug

Tracklist

01. Different Time

02. Crumbs

03. Lords

04. Bleak

05. White Pinnacles

06. Old Memories

07. Prognosis

Links

Facebook HamaSaari

HamaSaari website

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Djiin – Meandering Soul

Interview – Dragonbreed, asked by Sebastian Jensen

Album Review – Riverside – ID.Entity