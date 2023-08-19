Home » Udinese – Towards the Old Lady / Sold out at the Udinese Arena
Udinese – Towards the Old Lady / Sold out at the Udinese Arena

Udinese – Towards the Old Lady / Sold out at the Udinese Arena

Udinese is ready for the first match of the tournament. A sensational full house is expected at the Udinese Arena for this fundamental match

Udinese is ready for the first challenge championship. A logically very important match against a team that has always made the difference on the playing field. The Old Lady will want to forget the past season in every way and consequently she will present herself at the starting line with only one goal: to win. To date we still don’t know which formations the two clubs will take the field with, but the idea we can form is that of two teams that will play it openly, but very openly. In the meantime, the Friuli Venezia Giulia public is also giving a huge response as we are getting closer to a possible Sold Out. The north (curva di casa) is already sold out only thanks to season tickets and all the other sectors have been pulverized in recent days. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Samardzic returns to the group <<

