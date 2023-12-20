Udinese – Towards Turin with a special absentee: here are all the details

Against Torino we will need a super Udinese to be able to hurt a great and also in form team. Here are all the latest training updates

Martin Payero he is without a doubt the big absentee from the next championship match. The Juventus team knows very well that they lost two points after his sending off. At the same time he needs to continue working and above all the Argentine footballer who has nevertheless shown himself to be perfect for the Juventus project.

Against Torino, logically he cannot be on the pitch. We’re talking about a huge absence for a boy who absolutely wanted to show off and continue as he did until the sixtieth minute of the match against Sassuolo. Now we can’t help but think about his replacement, which it will be 99% Sandi Lovric.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 19, 2023 (modified December 19, 2023 | 11:19)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

