Home » Udinese – Towards Turin with a special absentee: here are all the details
World

Udinese – Towards Turin with a special absentee: here are all the details

by admin
Udinese – Towards Turin with a special absentee: here are all the details

Against Torino we will need a super Udinese to be able to hurt a great and also in form team. Here are all the latest training updates

Martin Payero he is without a doubt the big absentee from the next championship match. The Juventus team knows very well that they lost two points after his sending off. At the same time he needs to continue working and above all the Argentine footballer who has nevertheless shown himself to be perfect for the Juventus project.

Against Torino, logically he cannot be on the pitch. We’re talking about a huge absence for a boy who absolutely wanted to show off and continue as he did until the sixtieth minute of the match against Sassuolo. Now we can’t help but think about his replacement, which it will be 99% Sandi Lovric.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 19, 2023 (modified December 19, 2023 | 11:19)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Tina Turner dies – MONDO MODA

You may also like

valensija partisan statement by Željko obradović | Sports

Pope Francis’ approval to bless same-sex couples is...

his dream? Enter the GF

In Cameroon, bloggers have a new president! –...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Hot Chip: chilli & lime

Top 10 richest singers in 2023

They denounce “rallies” and sales of appointments to...

Israel-Palestine: women for peace

Updates on Russia-Ukraine War: Drone Attacks, Funding Struggles,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy