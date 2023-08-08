Home » Udinese transfer market – Are Aké and Fabbian closing the negotiations? / The point
Udinese transfer market – Are Aké and Fabbian closing the negotiations? / The point

Udinese transfer market – Are Aké and Fabbian closing the negotiations? / The point

Will the French and Italian footballers definitively close the transfer market at Juventus? Let’s take a look at the situation

Udinese will close the market with the grafts of Marley Aké e Giovanni Fabbian? This is the most popular question in the last few hours around Juventus fans. At the moment the answer is yes, given that no role is likely to remain uncovered. We remind you that 3 or 4 players are still waiting to return from long injuries. Actually right now some other transfer would be needed. Above all in attack where we really find a very long squad and in which it will be difficult to find space for many components, given that Udinese only play two competitions. We’ll see carefully if between loans and outright transfers the squad will streamline or the club’s idea is to start with more than thirty registered players. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Here is what is missing to define Samardzic <<

