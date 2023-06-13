Udinese transfer market – De Zerbi is unleashed / Brighton wants Pafundi

The Italian coach who trains in England is unleashed. The team will try in every way to bid for the baby phenomenon Pafundi

The Italian technician Robert De Zerbi he intends to go crazy in order to be able to ensure the qualities of Simone Pafundi. We know that when a coach like Brighton puts a name on his mind, hardly anyone can take it away from him. Simone’s contract is in expiring in 2024 given that he will become an adult and the management currently intend to renew him to make him a cornerstone of the team of the future. To date, however, it is difficult to make predictions also and above all because of the many teams who would like to have him in their squad. Precisely for this reason, the management has set a price for this summer.

25 million euros. This is the basic figure needed to ensure the performance of the Italian footballer born in 2006. The seventeen-year-old also demonstrated during the Under 20 World Cup that he can be a cornerstone for the football of the future. In fact, it is no coincidence that in addition to the world‘s super bigs, De Zerbi himself put him under observation. We’ll see if the English club will invest these millions for the hottest player of the moment. Udinese wants to defend itself and keep the fantasist, but if a super offer actually arrives it will be difficult to be able to return it to the sender.

Not just Brighton — See also Latest developments: Russian officials say Poland may pose a threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity Ukrainian Prime Minister says it has received more than $12 billion in financial and weapons aid – yqqlm It is known that not only Brighton tried to insure At the bottom and as the months go by, more and more teams will surely come out and try. De Laurentiis’ Napoli would like to exploit relations with the Pozzos precisely to be able to anticipate all their opponents. The idea is that one has to do with a generational talent and for this very reason everyone would like to see him blossom with his own team’s shirt. We will see in the coming weeks if it will actually be possible to conclude the negotiation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the deal involving Rodrigo Becao. A new offer for the Brazilian <<

June 13 – 08:46

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

