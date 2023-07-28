Udinese transfer market – Kabasele closes the market? Nah, the goals

The Belgian footballer is the latest arrival at Juventus, but will he still be the last in just over a month? All the goals of the Friulians

The central defender Belgian is the latest arrival at coach Andrea Sottil’s court. Will he be the last to arrive even in just over a month when the transfer market ends? To date it is difficult to know, but the ideas and rumors of this last period lead us to take the choice of no. There are too many negotiations at stake for the team and in fact everything possible will be done to be able to close as soon as possible both for incoming business, but also for some exits that are starting to seem almost mandatory. The next few days will certainly tell us much more, but in the meantime we can’t do anything but go to analyze every possible movement.

The first operation that must be observed very carefully is undoubtedly the one that could lead to the arrival of a fundamental midfielder like Giovanni Fabian. The footballer owned by the neroazzurri of Milan showed off during the previous season with Reggina and now wants a chance as a protagonist also in the top Italian championship. Udinese could give it to him, but he knows very well that probably his arrival would mean goodbye to Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian footballer is the first on the list of the Milanese management, we will see how the negotiations will continue.

Not just Fabbian

Beyond the midfield, some other grafts could also arrive in defense. The footballer who has been under observation in the last few hours is always the central defender of Dinamo Moscow Saba Sazonov. Together with Kabasele he could form a very interesting couple on the right wing. We will see in the coming months if a definitive agreement will actually arrive. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. We need to keep working on the attack. The Portuguese bomber Beto could stay another season. Let’s take a detailed look at the teams interested in him, or rather those that have made concrete offers. Is Beto staying or not staying? This is the dilemma <<

