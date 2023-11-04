Home » Udinese transfer market / New transfer derby for Samardzic: the latest
Udinese transfer market / New transfer derby for Samardzic: the latest

Udinese transfer market / New transfer derby for Samardzic: the latest

A new transfer derby for Lazar Samardzic. Here is all the latest news arriving on the footballer shared by two big names in our football

Lazar Samardzic continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We are talking about a footballer who must at all costs lift Udinese out of the (far from simple) situation they are facing. Precisely for this reason he needs a clear swerve, even if in the last few hours the market seems to be in control.

The Serbian but German-born footballer is disputed by two clubs very interested in his performances. The first is i Max Allegri’s Bianconeri and the second Simone Inzaghi’s Black and Blues. At the moment the Turin team (as written by Tuttosport) remains the favourite. Everything, however, could still totally change.

