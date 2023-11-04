Home » Nicolò Cavuoti’s Olbia interrupts Pineto’s positive streak
It stops in the land of Sardinia the positive series of Pineto in Serie C group B.

I white and blue by mister Daniele Amaolo lose measure, 1-0the match played away againstOlbia, valid for the recovery of the 8th day of the first leg. The goal scored during the first half of the match, in the 36th minute, was decisive Ragatzu. Among the hosts, presence in the starting eleven, with the number 20 shirt, of midfielder from Vasto born in 2003 Nicolò Cavuotion loan from Cagliari, author of a good test. For him, so far, 10 appearances with Olbia, 5 of which as a starter. In the Sardinian team coached by Leandro Greco there is also the former Vastese defender Matteo Montebugnoli (class of 2002).

At Pineto, the third seasonal defeat in 12 championship days is recorded with the team that occupies theeighth position in the general classificationjust like Olbia, Arezzo and Pontedera at altitude 14 points (result of 3 wins, 5 draws and the aforementioned 3 defeats).

Monday 6 November the next challenge for the president’s team Silvio Broccothe last one to be played atAdriatic Giovanni Cornacchia of breaking latest news, against the Ordergoing in search of immediate redemption.

