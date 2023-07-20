Udinese transfer market – Pereyra remains in Italy / Contested between two teams

Udinese knows they will lose Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. To date, the player is contested between two teams in our league. Here are all the details

Udinese knows what they have definitely personal Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. The footballer has yet to decide what his new destination will be, but at the moment there are two viable paths. The first would bring the player who wore the captain’s armband of the black and white club to central Italy, more precisely to Rome. Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti I am always in contact with the agent Federico Pastorello, even if to date they have not yet made any proposals or tried to close the deal. We’ll see if with the passing of the weeks there will be a real lunge to be able to ensure his performance.

The second team that has been following in the footsteps of the Argentine footballer for some time is the Turin of Urbano Cairo. The company together with the director Vagnati has proposed to the player an excellent biennial. We’re talking about a negotiation that could take off at any moment, even if to date the midfielder prefers the Biancocelesti because he would like to play again in Europe. Logically if he were to accept the goal that leads to Piedmont it would be a whole different story. Given that he would have a guaranteed starting position on the trocar, an area of ​​the field in which he moves better and manages to put all his qualities to good use. The player will have to make your decision as soon as possible.

The other tracks

Not only Udinese was shelved, but also other tracks. At the moment the footballer does not open to Arabia because he wants to play again and at least another couple of years at high levels. While the neroazzurri to whom he had proposed, for the moment they are not open to negotiation and indeed close this deal decisively also and above all after the arrival of Cuadrado. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest coming from the incoming and outgoing market. The former Juventus goalkeeper Gasparini signed for a new club. Here is the team <<

