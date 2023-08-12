Udinese transfer market – Samardzic countdown starts / 48h to decide

The Serbian footballer is now at a real crossroads. The Juventus club awaits the decision of the German-Serbian footballer. The last

The Juventus midfielder is waiting for a real turning point. The team wants to make a difference both on and off the pitch and consequently has to wait for the latest operations, including the one concerning Lazar Samardzic. After yesterday, the German Serb risks blowing up his transfer to the black and blues. The agent and father Mladen Samardzic is trying in every possible way to renegotiate the figures of his son’s contract, but at the moment the neroazzurri are not open to any negotiations. The Milan team gave Samardzic a date. By Sunday evening you want the final answer regarding the choice of the player. If the agents don’t lower their demands, the negotiation will definitely fail and the midfielder will return to Udine. With Fabbian ready to take the same step. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on yesterday’s match. Udinese-Catanzaro report cards <<

August 12 – 09:11

